Friday, September 25, 2020
Rajinikanth pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam: Even after 100 years, his songs will continue to ring in our ears

Rajinikanth shared a video message on social media to pay tribute to singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 3:56:34 pm
rajinkanth SP BalasubrahmanyamRajinikanth shared a video message in SP Balasubrahmanyam's memory. (Photo: Rajinikanth/Twitter, SP Balasubrahmanyam/Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday took to his social media handles to pay tribute to singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam who passed away following coronavirus complications. He was 74.

In a video message, Rajini said, “Today is the saddest day. SP Balasubrahmanyam has departed after fighting for his life until the last moment. His demise has caused me a lot of pain and shock. There will be no one in India, who is not a fan of his songs. People who knew him personally loved him more than his songs. It was because of his humanity.”

He added, “He respected and loved everyone equally regardless of their age and status. He had such a big heart. The Indian film industry has produced many great singers such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, TM Soundararajan but, SP Balasubrahmanyam had one great quality that other great singers did not have. While these singers only sang in their language, SP Balasubrahmanyam sang in many languages. So everyone in India knew him, especially in the south. Everyone in the south enjoyed and admired his voice so much.”

“Even after 100 years, his songs will continue to ring in our ears, but the owner of that voice won’t be among us. And that fact brings a lot of pain. Let his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth concluded.

