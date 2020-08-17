Rajinikanth on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Happy to hear he is out of danger

Rajinikanth wished a speedy recovery for SP Balasubrahmanyam. (Photo: Express Archives)

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday shared a video on his social media handles, wishing singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery. SPB is currently being treated for COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

In the video, Rajinikanth said, “For over 50 years, SPB has sung in many languages of India and has enthralled millions of people. He is being treated for coronavirus. I am happy to hear that he is now out of danger. I pray to the almighty for his speedy recovery.”

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

S P Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on August 14, after his health suffered a setback on August 13.

S P Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula on Sunday evening took to his Facebook account to share a health update.

In a video, Charan said, “My dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU room on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time, and they had to set him up. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. Dad is moving around a little bit. He showed the thumbs-up sign to the doctors. He is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign. He is on the road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team. This will take a long time. But we are all hopeful. The recovery is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week. But surely he is going to heal and recover. He is looking good. He is not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while. But surely he will get to that level soon enough. Let’s all keep praying. My family and I are indebted for the love, affection and prayers you are showering on us.”

