Rajinikanth’s next with Siva tentatively titled Thalaivar 168

Rajnikanth is teaming up with Viswasam director Siva for his next film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, the film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s banner, Sun Pictures. The studio will be joining hands with the superstar for the third time after Enthiran and Petta.

Advertising

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the official announcement. “After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva #Thalaivar168BySunPictures,” the caption read.

After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019

“It has been quite a while since Superstar attempted something for the B and C centres. The final drafts of the scripts are yet to be locked though,” said a source.

Also Read | Viswasam director to collaborate with Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shooting of Darbar in Mumbai. The film will release on Pongal.

Darbar stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar will be seen playing the antagonist. This is director AR Murugadoss’ first collaboration with Rajinikanth.