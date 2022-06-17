Rajinikanth’s next titled Jailer: See the first poster of Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial

The 169th film of Superstar Rajinikanth has been titled Jailer. Sun Pictures, which is financially shepherding this much-anticipated project, on Friday announced its title on social media with a concept poster.

They wrote, “#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer.” The concept poster of Jailer sees a blood-soaked meat cleaver hanged to a chain inside an abandoned factory. While the ambience in the frame look rustic, it also promises a high voltage actioner.

Jailer marks Nelson Dilipkumar’s second directorial for Sun Pictures after Vijay’s Beast. It also marks his first-time collaboration with Rajinikanth.

The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander while Kalanithi Maran presents it. The remaining cast and crew for the project are likely to be announced soon.

Since the release and negative box office result of the Beast movie, the speculations about the materialization of Thalaivar169 have been rife. But now, the makers have put a full stop to the rumour mills by announcing the film’s title in style.

Beast received mixed reviews after it released on April 13. Following its theatrical release and subsequent OTT release, the director faced criticism online. Viral memes targeting Nelson have been doing the rounds on social media. Vijay’s father had also criticised the director’s handling of the film.

Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj had also come out in support of Nelson. He revealed in an interview with Cinema Vikatan that success and failure are part of a filmmaker’s journey in the industry and also condemned the trolling against Nelson for Beast.