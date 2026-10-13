Rajinikanth had a nervous breakdown, was hospitalised: ‘I couldn’t cope with stardom’

As a newcomer with no support system in the industry, Rajinikanth worked tirelessly, doing 10 to 15 films a year initially. (Express archive photo)

From Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to NT Rama Rao, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay, Indian cinema has had several massive superstars. However, it’s doubtful whether anyone else’s name has become as synonymous with superstardom as Rajinikanth’s.

A complete outsider with no prior connections to the industry, Rajinikanth was one of the few formally trained actors of his generation and an alumnus of the prestigious Madras Film Institute (initially known as the Adyar Film Institute and now the MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute).

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After his debut in director K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal (1975), starring Kamal Haasan and Srividya in the lead roles, he never had to look back as his rise was meteoric. Movie after movie and blockbuster after blockbuster, Rajinikanth became one of Indian cinema’s biggest names in no time.