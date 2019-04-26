Rajinikanth and Nayanthara shoot for a cricket sequence in Darbar, see photos

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his upcoming cop actioner Darbar, which will feature Nayanthara as the female lead.

The AR Murugadoss directorial is currently being shot in Mumbai. The latest photos from the sets show Rajini and Nayan out in a green field possibly filming a fun cricket sequence.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth will be donning the uniform after a gap of 25 years. Not too long ago, the makers had released the first look of the film. In the poster, a happy-go-lucky Rajini could be seen against the backdrop of various police-related things like the uniform, the badge and even a police line marked caution.

Check out the latest photos from Darbar sets:

Darbar marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss. However, the superstar will be teaming up with music composer Anirudh Ravichander for the second time after the success of their last venture Petta.

Darbar is Rajini’s 167th film and will reportedly release around Pongal next year. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions.