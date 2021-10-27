Rajinikanth meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, see photos

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday tweeted photos from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. He met the top leaders in Delhi, where he had gone to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

“I am happy that I met the President and the Prime Minister and received their congratulatory messages,” wrote Rajinikanth while sharing the photos.

The 70-year-old superstar was honoured with India’s highest cinema award Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the recently held 67th edition of the National Film Awards. The film icon, who received a standing ovation at the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to his elder Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, his old friend Raj Bahadur and late filmmaker K Balachander.

Rajinikanth noted that it was his friend Raj Bahadur, who lives in Karnataka, that first identified his acting talent and encouraged him to join a film institution. And then, it was Balachander who rechristened Shivaji Rao Gaekwad as Rajinikanth and introduced him to the world with the 1975 relationship drama Apoorva Raagangal.

For over 45 years, Rajinikanth has remained the most bankable superstar of Indian cinema. And he continues to redefine his on-screen image to suit the fast-changing cinematic taste of the current generation.

Rajinikanth arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night amid a lot of fanfare. His fans had gathered outside his residence to greet the actor.

Rajinikanth is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film Annaatthe, which is set to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with the Deepavali festival.