Rajinikanth looks dashing in new Darbar stills

AR Murugadoss on Thursday unveiled new stills of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. While Thalaivar’s look in the photos have left fans asking for more, the director has also asked them to get creative and design the poster of the much-awaited Tamil film.

In his first tweet, Murugadoss wrote, “Hi guys.. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & Title Design of #Darbar will be released 7:00PM today, get creative and do what you do the best #Darbarposterdesign, best design will be selected and released officially. #Darbar @rajinikanth @santoshsivan @LycaProductions”

This was followed by another tweet where AR Murugadoss released the new stills of Rajinikanth. He wrote, “Here you go guys, get creative and rock it. Follow the link to download the HD file (link: https://we.tl/t-eLPv9sQuwz) we.tl/t-eLPv9sQuwz @rajinikanth @LycaProductions @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial”

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Petta earlier this year, is currently busy shooting for Darbar. The film also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Prateik Babbar among others.

The makers of Darbar had in April released the film’s first look. AR Murugadoss had written on Twitter, “Here you go guys!!! The first look of our very own Thalaivar in #Darbar @rajinikanth @LycaProductions #nayanthara @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial #sreekarprasad #pongal2020”, hinting that Darbar is slated for a Pongal release next year.