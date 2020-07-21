Rajinikanth takes Lamborghini Urus for a spin, photos go viral

Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth were in for a treat as a photo of him driving a Lamborghini Urus while donning a face mask emerged online. Fans also praised the Superstar for following safety guidelines.
Another photo that has been doing the rounds features Rajinikanth along with his daughter Soundarya, her husband and son.
Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe is scheduled to release during Pongal 2021. After Petta and Darbar, this would be Rajinikanth’s third consecutive release on Pongal. This film marks Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with director Siva. Annaatthe also stars Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori.
