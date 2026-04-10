Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya condemn act, say ‘Piracy is an attack on the art and artiste itself’

Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi, Jiiva, and Khushbu Sundar, among others, strongly reacted on Friday to the online leak of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

Taking to X, ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth demanded strict action against those responsible for leaking Jana Nayagan. He wrote: “The release of the Jananayakan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Kamal Haasan took to Facebook and wrote, “The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident – it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over. Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artiste itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artistes and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love.

Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns.

I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past.”