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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya condemn act, say ‘Piracy is an attack on the art and artiste itself’
'Superstar' Rajinikanth demanded strict action against those responsible for leaking Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi, Jiiva, and Khushbu Sundar, among others, strongly reacted on Friday to the online leak of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan.
Taking to X, ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth demanded strict action against those responsible for leaking Jana Nayagan. He wrote: “The release of the Jananayakan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”
Kamal Haasan took to Facebook and wrote, “The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident – it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over. Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artiste itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artistes and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love.
Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns.
I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past.”
Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu condemned the leak, calling it “a shameful act of betrayal against the entire film industry.” He posted on X: “This is a grave sacrilege and a shameful act of betrayal against the entire film industry. The illegal leak of #JanaNayagan online is deeply heartbreaking. Hundreds of dedicated technicians, artists and crew members have poured their sweat, blood and years of hard work into this film. Their livelihoods and future stand severely damaged by these criminals. Those responsible for this crime must be immediately hunted down, identified and punished with the full force of the law. No mercy should be shown to anyone who destroys the fruits of collective labour in cinema. We must protect our films and the dignity of those who create them.”
Actor-producer Suriya tweeted, “Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable! #JanaNayagan”
Actor-politican Khushbu Sundar, meanwhile, posted on X: “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indulge in it are no less than criminals and should be treated as such, as in any other crime. The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crushes dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is nothing justified about it. If you truly respect cinema, you will refuse piracy. Period. Stand with creators. Stand with integrity. Stand with hard work. Stand with the entertainment industry.”
Actor Sivakarthikeyan also weighed in, writing: “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people – please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”
#JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/wNLRSsmaHq
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 10, 2026
Earlier today, KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, issued an official statement confirming the leak. The production house said: “We, KVN Productions LLP, are the producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film Jana Nayagan. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film, and in some cases most of the film, have been illegally accessed, copied, and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy.”
They further warned: “We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws. Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic analysis and complaints against persons involved, and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately.”