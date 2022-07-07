Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for his Rajya Sabha nomination

The who’s who of the Indian film fraternity has wished legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja after he was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who share a close bond with the music great, were among the first to congratulate Ilaiyaraaja.

Kamal opined that Ilaiyaraaja could have been given presidency while calling him a ‘musician par excellence.’ Rajinikanth called Ilaiyaraaja a “dear friends”, while tweeting his “heartfelt congratulations.”

Ilaiyaraaja was nominated to the Upper House along with three other distinguished personalities from various walks of life. Sports icon PT Usha, popular screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were the other three newly nominated Rajya Sabha members.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @ilaiyaraaja the unparalleled Music Genius.Your presence in the Rajya Sabha would certainly add the touch of Genius to the Upper-house.A matter of personal delight for me as I had the good fortune of you composing music for several of my films,” tweeted Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi.

He also expressed his happiness about the nomination of V Vijayendra Prasad, who is writer of hit movies like Baahubali and RRR. He’s also the father of hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli. “Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry Shri.K.V.Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Hearty congratulations & best wishes to Ilaiyaraaja sir for being nominated to #RajyaSabha. Looking forward for your valuable contributions in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Xfx9FLb3ou — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 7, 2022

I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts @narendramodi ji It is a honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society. https://t.co/2vI2sVXxmk — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) July 6, 2022

Mohanlal took to Twitter to congratulate Ilaiyaraaja and PT Usha, who is a native of Kerala’s Kozhikode. “Hearty congratulations and best luck to maestro #Ilayaraja and #PTUsha, our athletic pride, on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha!,” he tweeted.

Ilaiyaraaja, who is Seattle in the US, posted an appreciation tweet thanking everyone for all their wishes.