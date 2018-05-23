Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Kollywood stars condemn deaths at Thoothukudi's Anti-Sterlite protests
  • Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Kollywood stars condemn deaths at Thoothukudi’s Anti-Sterlite protests

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Kollywood stars condemn deaths at Thoothukudi’s Anti-Sterlite protests

Waves of anger, condemnation and criticism has ruled social media after 11 people died at the police shootout against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi. Several Kollywood celebrities have taken to document their condolences to the families.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Published: May 23, 2018 2:04:10 pm
Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have condemned the deaths at Thoothukudi.
At least 11 people were killed at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu after police opened fire at protests against Sterlite’s industrial plant in the area. Residents have been protesting the closure of the plant, quoting health effects that allegedly arise from the pollution the plant reportedly causes. As the protests took a violent turn on Tuesday, several celebrities took to social media to condemn the deaths.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who also donned the politician avatar recently, strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for the incident. The usually diplomatic Superstar openly blamed the government for not heeding the demands of the people, holding it responsible for the violence. “It is saddening that lives have been lost due to the government’s lethargy in heeding the demands of the people. This should be reprimanded. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the violence and the deaths of common people.”

Tamil Nadu’s other actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has gone to Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Kamal Haasan who was supposed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today has instead opted to visit the people of Thoothukudi. “I am travelling to Thoothukudi to take part in the sorrow of my Thoothukudi people who greeted me with enthusiasm just a week back,” he tweeted.

Actor-producer Dhanush also took to Twitter to condemn the death in Thoothukudi. “The calls of protest in Thoothukudi need to be respected. They should get justice. The propagators of violence need to be reprimanded. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Several other celebrities such as Jayam Ravi, Ashok Selvan, Aravind Swami, GV Prakash, Siddharth amid others took to social media to condemn the deaths.

