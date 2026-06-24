Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan on their 50-year friendship as Thalaivar 173, Dharman, begins

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, until now known only as Thalaivar 173, was officially titled Dharman on Wednesday, with shooting set to begin Thursday. But it was Rajinikanth and producer Kamal Haasan‘s comments at the launch that became the bigger talking point, as the two veteran actors opened up about a friendship that goes back nearly five decades.

Rajinikanth recalled how Kamal Haasan had helped him early in his career, long before either of them became major stars. “Whatever I say about my friendship with Kamal Haasan will never be enough. The help, encouragement, and cooperation he gave me were immense. He was already a very big star in the 70s. He recommended me for Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, and that film brought me a great deal of appreciation,” Rajinikanth said, referring to the 1978 film that marked one of their earliest collaborations.

Kamal Haasan, in turn, spoke about how quickly the two had become equals in the industry, and how a long pending plan to work together again had finally come together. “They say it is a 50-year-old friendship. Back then, he became an equal star to me within just a year or two. He was acting in small, bit roles, and within two years, we were equals. At one point, we decided on a flight that we would stop acting together. We spoke about doing a film together someday, with one of us producing it. But then 40 years went by. Three years ago, we brought up the same idea again, and we kept searching until we found the right story. Now, we are doing two films together,” Kamal Haasan said.

About Dharman

The film itself is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, with R. Mahendran co-producing under the Turmeric Media banner, and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, best known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon.

Rajinikanth revealed that the project had passed through several directors before reaching Marimuthu. “Ashwath Marimuthu is the fourth director on this film. We first signed KS Ravikumar. Then Sundar C came on board, but he had other commitments. After that, Cibi came on board, but it was a sensitive subject about a nuclear scientist, with shooting planned in Afghanistan and Russia, so we decided to set it aside for some time. Then Ashwath Marimuthu came on board,” he said.

Ashwath Marimuthu also offered a glimpse into what audiences can expect from the film and Rajinikanth’s character. “Dharman is not a story about a five rupee doctor. It is the story of Dharman Doctor, who is stylish and deadly. It will be a mix of Padayappa and Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, an entertaining thriller that families will love,”

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Marimuthu said, confirming earlier reports that Rajinikanth would be playing a doctor in the film. The title poster released at the launch showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre holding a scalpel, with one leg placed over a slain rowdy, reinforcing that image.

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Dharman is one of two major projects currently bringing Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together after their long gap, the other being KHxRK, a separate film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar in which the two actors will share the screen as co-stars. Dharman differs in scale and setup, with Kamal Haasan involved purely as producer and Rajinikanth carrying the film as its sole lead, alongside actress Simran, who reunites with Rajinikanth for the project. With the title now locked and the shoot set to move into its next phase, attention will turn to further details of the cast and Rajinikanth’s own shooting schedule in the days ahead.