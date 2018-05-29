Rajinikanth’s Kaala creates a Twitter record, but emoji leaves fans mostly unhappy

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Kaala is produced by Dhanush. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Kaala is produced by Dhanush.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming gangster flick Kaala has created a record on Twitter, where it has emerged one of the highly discussed topics among the movie buffs. The Twitter India blog said, “Garnering over 2 Million Tweets even before the launch of the movie, #Kaala has already become one of the most talked about films on Twitter.”

Kaala is only the second Tamil film after Vijay’s Mersal to get its own Twitter emoji. “Over the past few years, the South Indian film industry has really grown on Twitter and emerged at the forefront of global conversations,” the blog added.

However, not everyone seems to be happy with Kaala Twitter emoji. The fans have been rueing the design choice for the emoji. Keeping with the theme of the film, the makers have opted for a pitch-dark background, which makes it very difficult to spot Rajinikanth in it.

Get ready to celebrate #Kaala with a custom emoji on Twitter. Tweet in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi and use the hashtag #காலா, #కాలా or #कालाकरिकालन to see it appear! pic.twitter.com/gg77OLgJlz — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 28, 2018

The custom Kaala Twitter emoji was unveiled on Monday just hours before the release of the film’s second teaser trailer. The teaser was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. At the time of writing this piece, the Tamil version had garnered nearly 3 million views in less than three hours.

The trailer has clicked with the movie buffs, thanks to Rajinikanth’s light-hearted performances as the lord of Mumbai’s Dharavi.

The film is directed by Pa Ranjith and is produced by Dhanush. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

