Kaala movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

The wait is over. Superstar Rajinikanth today returned to cinema halls with Kaala, a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi. This is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with the Thalaivar after 2016’s Kabali. The film has had to deal with several issues in the run-up to its release. As a matter of fact, it has been jumping one controversy to the next, since the day the filmmakers began filming it in Mumbai.
The major problem that Kaala faced was in Karnataka, where Rajinikanth had garnered the ire of pro-Kannada activists with his pro-Tamil Nadu stance on the contentious Cauvery water issue.
Kaala has an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. And it is produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by actor-filmmaker Dhanush.
Kaala isn’t a Rajinikanth film — it is a Pa Ranjith film starring actor Rajinikanth; not the superstar, mind you. Ranjith makes this absolutely clear right from the word go by giving Rajini his simplest introduction on celluloid after ages. Kaala is seen playing cricket with young kids in the slum. You might be expecting him to hit a six. It is a Rajini film after all. Instead, Kaala gets his middle stump knocked out. Kaala calls to Valliappan (Samuthirakani), the umpire, and appeals for a no ball. But Valliappan gives a wide. An involuntary smile slowly spreads on my lips throughout this sequence. I knew immediately that we weren’t going to witness the superstar Rajinikanth, but rather the Rajini from the 80s, an actor with charisma and screen presence like no one else.
Meyaadha Maan director Rathna Kumar posted on Twitter: "Need a smart watch to make a count on number of Goosebumps. Hats off to @beemji sir. You are revolutionizing this Mass medium. Theater Erupts for the BGM . Terrific work @Music_Santhosh sir.That one Police station Scene is enough for Thalaivar @rajinikanth."
Mercury actor Indhuja tweeted, "KAALA fdfs !! watched. Ho I really wonder how a man be this much stylish in each and every frame. I kept blushing all over the movie. seriously there is no replacement for @rajinikanth sir. wata screen presence and performance..guys don’t miss thalaivar’s dharisanam."
"#Kaala is one of the finest works of Superstar Rajinikanth. Each & every actor delivered their best in this film. Kaala's Mass Scenes + Santosh Narayanan's BGM = Unlimited Goosebumps stuff. Rain Fight, Hero & Villain confrontation scenes are Kickass," Vamsi Kaka said via Twitter.
The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala will release "Kannamma, "Chittamma" and "Sajna Re" song videos at 5:30 pm.
The Twitter account of Sun Pictures tweeted this picture with the caption, "Shooting commences for #SuperStarWithSunPictures"
Karnataka is witnessing some protests against the release of Kaala. Here are a few photos from what the situation is outside Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.
Kaala actor Huma Qureshi spoke to indianexpress.com about her experience of working with Rajinikanth, "Every time he (Rajinikanth) would walk in, people would sort of literally behave like as if a God was walking on the sets. There were a lot of fans who were there for crowd sequences. So many of them at any given point in time. I remember we were shooting for a dance sequence. In the shot, everyone was supposed to urge him to dance. But I could see they were not urging the character but they all wanted to see Rajinikanth dancing in front of them. They all were looking at each other, pointing at Rajini sir. They were so excited and wide-eyed. It was a vision. An experience."
Kaala is loaded with symbolism. The frames are painted with blue (Ambedkar’s colour), black (the colour of protest) and red (the colour of revolution); so is Rajini who is predominantly dressed in these colours (Watch out for the climax sequence). Kaala’s mythological references are also too obvious to miss. Ranijith’s play with Rama and Ravana, white and black reminded me of the book Asura: The Tale of the vanquished by Anand Neelakanta. His juxtaposition of mythological references to the growing dominance of the wealthy and the saffron isn’t without social relevance.
Here are a few films you should watch to know what kind of an actor Rajinikanth was before he started using his boots as a boomerang to knock people out.
Mullum Malarum (1978): In this film, Rajinikanth played Kali who make hasty decisions in a fit of anger and even pays dearly.
Bairavi (1978): This film marked Rajinikanth’s debut as the lead actor. He was until Bairavi playing second fiddle to many leading heroes in Tamil, Telugu and Kaanda. Rajinikanth’s Mookaiyah is a loyal servant who turns a blind eye to all the bad things done by his master. He even abducts a girl following his master’s orders.
Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that Kaala will open in India (all languages) with a collection of Rs 25-30 crore approximately. “Kaala has been marred by controversies. So, it might affect the box office numbers of the film,” added Johar.
"A very tough film to make, #kaala is captured supremely by @beemji with Rajni sir and Nanaji giving stellar performances. @humasqureshi does a clinical work and background score is the hero of the film. Each one of the actors gave their best," Telugu screenwriter BVS Ravi said via Twitter.
"Please do watch #kaala in theatres for the stupendous work of sound mixer @valentino_suren. This is one of the best theater mixes in a Tamil movie !#KaalatheRageofRajinikanth," tweeted Kaala music director Santhosh Narayanan.
Khushbu Sundar: #KAALA fever at home..getting my tickets done
Arya: Make way for the king #Kaala #kaalaArrives
Latha Rajinikanth: #Kaala Once a King, Always a King
Wunderbar Films wrote on Twitter: "This is HUGE! #Kaala is the FIRST ever Indian film to be released in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia! @rajinikanth @beemji @dhanushkraja @vinod_offl @LycaProductions"
The unofficial ban on Kaala seems to be a success in Karnataka. No screening in Bengaluru yet. Radhika theatre in Bellary is, reportedly, the only theatre in Karnataka that is showing Kaala.
Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hit the theatres today and while fans across the country have been queueing up outside cinemas since the wee hours of the morning, the piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the film online.
The release of Rajinikanth's films are no less than a festival for his fans. And, Kaala is no different. People headed for theatres as early as 4 am on Thursday and have been celebrating the release of Kaala. From dancing in front of the screen, taking selfies with their movie tickets, reaching the theatres in customised Kaala T-shirts to bursting crackers outside the cinema halls, they have been doing it all.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, 'As of 11:30 PM EST, #Kaala has done $450K at the #US Box office.. Premieres.'
Indianexpress.com's Komal says, "Kaala is a must watch. Loved how the illustrations are used to show Kaala and Zarina's story. The first half is soft and builds up the excitement for the second half. Second half is full of drama and action. All of it is seamless. Anjali Patil and Huma Qureshi are impressive. They look very natural. Nana Patekar makes a great villain and Pankaj Tripathi is in his elements too. No words for Rajinikanth, he totally kills it as Kaala."
"Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch Kaala," Aamir Khan shared via Twitter.
Kaala isn’t a film about a gangster but a film about revolution. And Ranjith stays true to his objective. The traces of what we saw in Kabali have been fleshed out and beautifully embellished. Just the mere fact that I have mentioned Ranjith more than Rajinikanth in this review is an indication of the voice he has as a filmmaker. And it is also equally appreciable that Rajinikanth has the let the young filmmaker holler through him. At the audio launch, Rajini had said that Kabali was more of a Ranjith film while Kaala was a Rajini-Ranjith film. Kabali was Ranjith trying to make a Rajinikanth film. Kaala is Rajinikanth starring in a Ranjith film.
Fans in Mumbai burst crackers after watching Rajinikanth's Kaala.
A female fan of Rajinikanth said, "It was nice seeing Rajinikanth play his age. This was after a long time. I enjoyed every scene of the film to the fullest."
Another fan said, "The climax is something. It is really powerful. Liked the second part of the film a lot."
"The Emperor strikes back.. yet again !! #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth ore thalaivan #SuperStar #kaala," tweeted Tamil actor Hrishikesh.
Tamil music director Justin Prabhakaran posted on Twitter: "#kaala #superstar all the very best. hearing positive vibes. eager to watch. best wishes @beemji sir @dhanushkraja sir @wunderbarfilms and team of kaala."
Kaala will be screened at multiplex screens in Orion Mall and Mantri Square in Bengaluru amid tight security, say TV reports.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ramalingam said, “We have recreated the structure of Dharavi as close to the original possible. The entire set was erected instead of working in patches and that is what makes it unique. A lot of research went into to deciding the materials and the paints we used, based on its longevity. We gave the regular Koni or plywood a miss and opted for customised thick cement sheets to build the walls. The structures all had a complete iron frame.”
Tamil director Vignesh Shivn wrote on Twitter, "And the Roaring begins. #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth #KaalaFDFS #SuperstarRajinikanth. @beemji @ team vazhthukkal , perum magizhchi."
Director Pandiraj tweeted: "Best wishes ranjith, rajini sir, Fans & #Kaala team. #KaalaFromTodayPandiraj."