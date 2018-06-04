Kaala: All eyes on Rajinikanth’s gangster drama

Kaala will hit screens on June 7. Kaala will hit screens on June 7.

After much delay, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is all set to hit screens on June 7. Helmed by Kabali director Pa. Ranjith, the gangster drama also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil among others.

Talking about Kaala at the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth said, “Kaala has politics but it’s not a political film. After Malaysia, I suggested doing a film on the people in Dharavi. Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. I told Ranjith that Kabali was Ranjith’s film, but this should be his and my film as well.”