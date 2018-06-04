Kaala: All eyes on Rajinikanth’s gangster drama

After much delay, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is all set to hit screens on June 7. Helmed by Kabali director Pa. Ranjith, the gangster drama also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil among others.
Talking about Kaala at the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth said, “Kaala has politics but it’s not a political film. After Malaysia, I suggested doing a film on the people in Dharavi. Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. I told Ranjith that Kabali was Ranjith’s film, but this should be his and my film as well.”
At a recent awards show, Kaala producer and Tamil actor Dhanush said, "We have seen stylish Rajinikanth in a coat suit in films like Sivaji. But in Kaala, Thalaivar has gone to Thara local level. Irangi Senjrukkar."
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss the Cauvery water issue. When asked if the release of Rajnikanth’s Kaala in Karnataka was discussed, Kamal said, “I did not discuss about Kaala release issue with Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. I think it was needless.”
"When distributors are not ready to bring Kaala to Karnataka and exhibitors are not ready to screen it here what can we do. We held a meeting with distributors and exhibitors asking them to screen Kaala. But they refused fearing backlash from pro-Kannada groups. We even tried to convince pro-Kannada activists in vain," said Umesh Banakar, vice president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).
He also added that Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is not against the release of Kaala.
'We are worried about the security threats that we face by releasing Kaala. That’s why we voluntarily decided not to screen the film. By some miracle, if Kumaranna (CM Kumaraswamy) intervenes and things get sorted out, the release may happen,' said Karnataka Exhibitors Association secretary Narasimhalu.
A source at Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce said, "The film business in Karnataka will suffer a loss to the tune of Rs 30-35 crore per day, if Kaala doesn't release in the state."
A Mumbai-based journalist has claimed that Kaala's story is based on his father Thiraviam Nadar. He has also threatened the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer with a defamation suit in the absence of an apology.
“Kaala is a commercial film for sure but it will talk about people's problems. Rajini sir's voice is powerful. It had to be used for something productive. Especially now that I have gotten a second chance. I see this film as a small step in creating an equal space where we respect and treat each other with humanity,” said Kaala director Pa. Ranjith at the audio launch of the film.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ramalingam said, “We have recreated the structure of Dharavi as close to the original possible. The entire set was erected instead of working in patches and that is what makes it unique. A lot of research went into to deciding the materials and the paints we used, based on its longevity. We gave the regular Koni or plywood a miss and opted for customised thick cement sheets to build the walls. The structures all had a complete iron frame.”
In a conversation with ANI, Prakash Raj said, "A film or any work of art shouldn't be a soft target for people. When you keep a problem alive, naturally fringe elements will try to take law into their hands. Government needs tell them that law and order is our responsibility. You can protest but can't stop a film from releasing. Karnataka Film Chamber has said that they have not asked for a ban but the distributors and exhibitors seeing the pressure have voluntarily decided to not create tension by not releasing Kaala. The onus is now on the state and central government."
"What I found out about Rajini sir is that he is such a spiritual person, he is so simple. Sometimes, you think the person's image is what he is but he is far from it. He talks fondly about his past, his journey of becoming an actor from a bus conductor. It's nice to know that a person, who has seen massive stardom, is still humble and knows where he comes from," Huma Qureshi told PTI.
Film Federation of India president Sakshi Mehra told PTI that it has requested South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) to hold talks with Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to allow Kaala's release in Karnataka, in the interest of the film industry.
SIFCC secretary L Suresh said, "I have spoken to KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu and also written a letter to him. The KFCC would probably call for a meeting with the outfits tomorrow or the day after."
Following the ban on Rajinikanth's Kaala in Karnataka over his statements on the Cauvery row, Prakash Raj tweeted, "What’s film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..?why is film fraternity targeted always..? Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands ...like bjp did with #Padmavat ..or ..will you step in to assure common man ..his right for choice.#justasking.."