Karnataka people don’t want Rajinikanth’s Kaala to release here, says CM Kumaraswamy

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala’s release is currently under jeopardy in Karnataka due to the star’s appeal to the Centre to implement the Supreme Court’s order on constituting Cauvery water management board. The pro-Kannada groups have vowed not to allow the release of the film in the state accusing Rajinikanth of making ‘anti-Kannada’ remarks.

Reacting to the controversy, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Friday said he has noticed the ongoing controversies around Kaala. “It has come to my attention (the demand for a ban on Kaala). The people of Karnataka and the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce don’t want Kaala to release here. A few pro-Kannada organisations have also requested me not to allow Kaala release. I will consider it and make a decision,” said the newly-elected chief minister, who has also produced many movies in Kannada in the past.

According to news reports, the members of Karnataka State Rajinikanth Fans Association have been receiving death threats asking them not to push for the release of the film in the state. The members have also approached the Bengaluru police commissioner and filed a complaint about the threats they have been receiving.

Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council chief Vishal and actor Prakash Raj have stepped in to facilitate a smooth release for Kaala, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 7. Prakash held a meeting with executives of the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce on the matter recently.

The film chambers headed by Sa Ra Govind has always sided with the pro-Kannada activists on such matters. This time too, Govind has demanded a ban on Kaala and sent a letter to the CM on the same.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had said, “Karnataka Film Chamber is a part of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). So, the SIFCC will interfere and look into the issue. I believe the problem will be solved.” He made this statement while expressing surprise saying he was not aware of the exact reason behind the problem.

It may be recalled that last year, pro-Kannada groups protested against the release of Baahubali The Conclusion due to decade-old anti-Karnataka comments made by actor Sathyaraj, who played Kattappa in the film. The agitating activists allowed the smooth release of the magnum opus, only after their demands were met.

In 2008, superstar Rajinikanth came under fire by Kannada activists for using the phrase ‘kick them’ while speaking at a protest rally during the Hogenakkal project row. Kannada activists demanded an apology from the star for his “indecent language” before allowing his movie Kuselan to release in the state. Rajinikanth gave into their demands and issued an apology clarifying that ‘kick them’ phrase was directed at the anti-social elements who were escalating tension between the two states.

