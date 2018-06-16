Kaala: Rajinikanth thanks God for the film’s box office performance

As Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a leader of slum-dwellers, who challenges the relentless displacement of the poor in a metropolis. As Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a leader of slum-dwellers, who challenges the relentless displacement of the poor in a metropolis.

Even though his latest film Kaala continues to dominate the cultural discourse of the country, Superstar Rajinikanth is already shooting for his next film with director Karthik Subbaraj in Darjeeling. “I’m going to be here for 30 days for shooting. I’m surprised (by) so many beautiful locations here. They are not explored. I hope, with this picture, the whole country will know the place and explore the region,” he said, during a brief media interaction after meeting with West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb.

Deb met Rajinikanth at a private resort in Kurseong to formally welcome him to Darjeeling on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When Rajinikanth was asked questions related to politics, the actor politely refused to answer saying, “I have come here as an actor.”

Also read | Kaala: Four Rajinikanth stereotypes busted by Pa Ranjith

And he also expressed his happiness with the performance of Kaala in cinemas across the world. “By God’s grace, it is doing very well all over India and even in foreign countries,” he said.

When asked about the problems faced by the film in Karnataka, he added, “The picture released in Karnataka with the government cooperation and it is doing well.”

Kaala faced a series of problems ahead of its release in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While it opened without any issues eventually on June 7 in Tamil Nadu, the film had a bumpy ride in Karnataka. The pro-Kannada activists staged protests stalling the screening across the state, which reportedly caused a whopping loss of Rs 5 crore for the film’s distributor in Karnataka on its opening day.

Also read | Rajinikanth’s Kaala is Pa Ranjith’s redemption for Kabali

The film has since said to have picked up speed at the box office. Nevertheless, the worldwide box office performance of Kaala is below Rajinikanth’s last year blockbuster Kabali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd