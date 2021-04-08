Rajinikanth jets off to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Annaatthe

Updated: April 8, 2021 3:51:43 pm
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday took a private plane to Hyderabad to join the shoot of his upcoming film, Annaatthe. Last December, the shooting came to an abrupt stop following the break of the coronavirus on the sets of the film in Hyderabad. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stressful situation caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalization.
Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of the doctors before cancelling the remainder of his shooting schedule and heading back to Chennai for complete rest. His bad health even forced him to drop his plans to take his much-awaited plunge in electoral politics. Soon after he returned home, he announced that he no longer harbours the desire to launch his own political party, much to the distress of his fans.
#SuperstarRajinikanth Leaves To #Hyderabad for the shoot of #Annaatthe!!! #AnnattheDiwali#Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth@sunpictures @directorsiva@immancomposer @khushsundar@Actressmeena16 #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial@prakashraaj@V4umedia_ pic.twitter.com/n9WJeHCmPS
— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 8, 2021
On April 6, when Tamil Nadu went to the polls, Rajinikanth cast his vote amid a lot of fanfare in Chennai.
Rajinikanth will join his co-stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Prakash Raj and others on the sets of Annaatthe. Written and directed by director Siva, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. And if everything goes according to the plan, the film would release in theatres during the Deepavali holiday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-