Rajinikanth receives grand welcome in Jaisalmer, hotel staff dance to Lungi Dance for him. Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth got a grand welcome as he arrived in Jaisalmer to shoot for the upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor is overwhelmed as the hotel staff perform for him. They also greeted him with ‘Thalaiva’ chants. In the brief clip, we see Rajinikanth walking through the hotel corridor with the staff dancing to Chennai Express song “Lungi Dance”.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with hearts and one user wrote, “Best welcome…”

On Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday, the makers of Jailer shared the first teaser for the film, where the Superstar is seen as Muthuvel Pandian. In the brief video, he flaunts his sunglasses and empties a bottle of deodorant on himself. Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, also stars Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Jailer is expected to hit cinema halls on April 14, 2023.