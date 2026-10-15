Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 mania takes over theatres as fans dance, burst crackers. Watch

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 has finally hit the big screen, and celebrations have erupted across the world as fans mark the superstar’s latest theatrical outing. From dancing and jumping with joy to hooting, bursting crackers and pouring milk over life-size cutouts of their beloved Thalaivar, fans have turned the film’s release into a festival. In one such celebration, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya was also seen joining the festivities and dancing alongside his fans.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth perform aarti and pour milk on his poster as they gather at Rohini Theater in Koyambedu, Chennai to dance and celebrate the release of his film Jailer 2 today. https://t.co/VCEmi416bu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Videos of the celebrations have been pouring in from multiple locations across the world. At Priya Theatre in Palakkad, audiences erupted into cheers as Rajinikanth’s name and picture appeared on the screen, with fans hooting and shouting in excitement.

ALSO READ | Jailer 2 Movie Review Live Updates: Rajinikanth film eyes Rs 150 crore opening; fans ‘letdown’ by the hype, says early reviews

Inside another packed theatre in Palakkad, fans were seen dancing to the beats of dhols, celebrating the superstar’s return to the big screen. Sharing visuals of the festivities, one fan wrote, “One sun, one moon and the one and only superstar Thalaivar.”

In another video, Soundarya was seen grooving to various songs as fans celebrated Rajinikanth’s 50-year journey in cinema, with Jailer 2 marking his latest release.

In Bengaluru, fans kicked off the celebrations by bursting crackers outside a theatre, while several others clicked pictures and recorded videos of the festivities. The atmosphere was filled with cheers and whistles as fans gathered to celebrate the release. Similar scenes were witnessed in Mysuru, where fans joined in the celebrations.

Across several other locations, audiences were seen queuing up outside theatres, dancing to dhol beats and celebrating the film’s release with the enthusiasm usually associated with a festival.

#Thalaivar alaparai begins #Jailer2 blockbuster response — Manipurathan (@manipurathan) October 15, 2026

The first shows of Jailer 2 began as early as 6 am in Kochi and Bengaluru. However, fans in Chennai had to wait until 9 am to catch the latest film featuring the superstar.

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The film has also opened in overseas markets, with videos emerging from the US showing fans dancing and celebrating the release amid large cutouts and promotional displays of Rajinikanth.

Not India, not Chennai.. Humble #Jailer2 celebrations from the USA just for one man we grew up with from different generations, #Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth https://t.co/Xjek5yxvS6 — Harish (@ghghomerun) October 15, 2026

Early reactions to Jailer 2 have been encouraging, with several viewers praising the first half, while some have expressed reservations about the second half. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had reportedly earned Rs 13 crore by 9 am, while industry estimates have projected a worldwide opening in the range of Rs 120 crore to Rs 145 crore.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. However, the film has faced a setback in the Hindi market, with multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis deciding against screening its Hindi version.

Explaining the decision, exhibitors told SCREEN that the move followed an agreement between Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, which has backed the film, and a major OTT platform to release the film in all languages within four weeks of its theatrical debut.

Leading theatre chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, have a policy requiring a minimum eight-week gap between a Hindi film’s theatrical release and its OTT premiere, contributing to the dispute over the film’s Hindi release.

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Meanwhile, data available on BookMyShow indicates strong demand for Jailer 2, with several shows in Chennai sold out and others filling up quickly. A similar trend has reportedly been observed in cities such as Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru.