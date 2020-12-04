It is my duty to finish Annaatthe first: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is directed by Siva. (Photo: PR handout)

Superstar Rajinikanth will resume shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe from January next year. The actor is expected to wrap up his portions in a single stretch as he would get busy with campaigning for his yet-to-be-launched political party in early 2021.

“There is about 40 per cent of Annaatthe left. And it is my duty to finish it first,” Rajinikanth told media on Thursday while announcing his decision to fight Tamil Nadu state elections. After completing the movie, he will get involved with the campaign.

The production of Annaatthe came to a halt in February earlier this year. And the subsequent outbreak of COVID-19 has not allowed the makers to resume the shooting. Earlier, the makers announced that the film would be completed by the end of the year and it will be ready for release for Pongal holidays. However, the plan did not materialize as the producers were concerned about the safety of Rajinikanth.

Annaatthe will be Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with director Siva, who is known for making out-and-out commercial potboilers that are right up the Superstar’s alley. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Interestingly, Siva’s previous movie Viswasam, which starred Ajith in the lead, clashed at the box office with Petta in 2019. And both the films dominated the box office that year.

It is said Rajinikanth is playing a local political leader in Annaatthe. Rumour mills are abuzz that Rajinikanth is writing the majority of his punchlines in the movie.

Annaatthe boasts of an all-star supporting cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori. D Imman, a long-time collaborator of Siva, is scoring the music for the film.

