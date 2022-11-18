Rajinikanth is looking ‘semma mass’ in video from Jailer sets. Watch

The makers of Jailer have treated fans with a glimpse of superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of the upcoming Tamil movie. Rajinikanth is seen shooting for a scene in the 11-second clip, and he is captured from various perspectives. The actor is wearing shades, which adds to his cool style and class.

“Here’s a glimpse of Superstar @rajinikanth from the sets of #Jailer,” production house Sun Pictures wrote on Twitter.

Fans were surprised with the video and they shared their excitement in the comments section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “#Rajinikanth presence itself something more than goosebumps..Completely Rajinified..Thank u sun team..U made my day.” Another fan commented, “OMG.. Mind blowing lighting.. Wow.. Thalaivar is looking semma mass and super stylish… Super sambavam in the making.. #Jailer.”

On Thursday, the makers had confirmed that Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is part of Jailer by unveiling his first look from the movie. The film also stars Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Jailer is Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is expected to hit theatres in 2023.