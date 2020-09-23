Rajinikanth interested in restarting Rana, reveals KS Ravikumar

Rajinikanth could start working on Rana again. (Photo: IFFI 2019/Twitter)

Director KS Ravikumar has revealed that he recently narrated the script of his ambitious movie Rana to Superstar Rajinikanth once again. The director noted that it was Rajinikanth who wanted to revisit the script.

“About six months ago, he asked me to narrate the story to him once again. After hearing it, he said, ‘Ippo nammala panna mudiyuma? (can we do this movie now?)’ I said it was possible. But he had politics on his mind and said he didn’t know if he had that kind of time to invest in a film that required a grand scale of production. Rajini pannina nalla irukkum (It would be great if Rajini did the movie), but we don’t know what’s in store for Rana (sic),” Ravikumar told Times of India.

For the uninitiated, Rana was earlier planned as a pan-Indian film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The big-budget period drama Rana went on the floors in 2011. However, after the first day of shoot, Rajinikanth’s health condition worsened and he was rushed to Singapore for treatment. Given that working on the movie was physically demanding, the project was shelved keeping Rajinikanth’s health in mind.

Ravikumar later ended up writing a prequel to Rana. The film was called Kochadaiiyaan, an animated feature, which was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

