Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai for Darbar shoot

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday evening arrived in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming cop actioner Darbar. The movie’s announcement was made on Tuesday morning by Lyca Productions, which will be bankrolling the movie that will feature Rajinikanth and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead.

Post the announcement, Rajinikanth was snapped by shutterbugs upon his arrival in Mumbai. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor looked serene and happy as he waved at the photographers.

Earlier in the day, Lyca Productions had shared the news with a tweet that read, “Here We Go! #Thalaivar167 😎 is #Darbar 🌟@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad.”

The poster features a smiling Rajini amidst a chaotic police background. The movie will primarily be shot in Mumbai, according to reports. Helmed by popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Darbar will also see the superstar reuniting with ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan and musician Anirudh Ravichander. While Sivan has worked with Rajinikanth in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, Ravichander will be working for the second time with Rajinikanth after Petta.

Darbar has also piqued the interest of Rajinikanth fans as the actor will don the uniform after 25 long years. The last time the actor had played the role of a cop was in 1992’s Pandian.

Post his announcement of joining politics, Rajinikanth has been seen in three back-to-back successful movies — Kaala, 2.0 and Petta.