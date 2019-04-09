Toggle Menu
Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai for Darbar shoothttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/rajinikanth-in-mumbai-to-shoot-darbar-photos-5667269/

Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai for Darbar shoot

Post Darbar's first look announcement, Rajinikanth was snapped by shutterbugs upon his arrival in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor looked serene and happy as he waved at the photographers.

rajinikanth darbar shoot
Superstar Rajinikanth snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai (Source: APH Images)

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday evening arrived in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming cop actioner Darbar. The movie’s announcement was made on Tuesday morning by Lyca Productions, which will be bankrolling the movie that will feature Rajinikanth and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead.

Post the announcement, Rajinikanth was snapped by shutterbugs upon his arrival in Mumbai. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor looked serene and happy as he waved at the photographers.

rajini
Darbar also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara (Source: APH Images).
rajini photos
Darbar is being helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss (Source: APH Images).
rajinikanth movies
Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in Darbar (Source: APH Images).
rajinikanth pictures
Superstar Rajinikanth snapped in Mumbai (Source: Varinder Chawla).

Earlier in the day, Lyca Productions had shared the news with a tweet that read, “Here We Go! #Thalaivar167 😎 is #Darbar 🌟@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad.”

The poster features a smiling Rajini amidst a chaotic police background. The movie will primarily be shot in Mumbai, according to reports. Helmed by popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Darbar will also see the superstar reuniting with ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan and musician Anirudh Ravichander. While Sivan has worked with Rajinikanth in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, Ravichander will be working for the second time with Rajinikanth after Petta.

Advertising

Darbar has also piqued the interest of Rajinikanth fans as the actor will don the uniform after 25 long years. The last time the actor had played the role of a cop was in 1992’s Pandian.

Also read | Darbar first look: Rajinikanth to don the cop’s uniform after 25 years

Post his announcement of joining politics, Rajinikanth has been seen in three back-to-back successful movies — Kaala, 2.0 and Petta.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The whole show is just a discussion on power: Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones
2 Jersey is the most beautiful film of my career: Nani
3 Rana Daggubati on dubbing for Thanos in Avengers Endgame: It has been a great learning experience