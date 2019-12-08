Rajinikanth: I want you all to trust me

The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s Darbar was held on Saturday. The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s Darbar was held on Saturday.

The audio launch of much-awaited film Darbar was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The evening was high on entertainment with Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss, Shankar, Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander, Suniel Shetty, Raghava Lawrence, Arun Vijay, Nivetha Thomas, Vivekh and Yogi Babu among others in attendance.

Rajinikanth heaped praise on Anirudh’s music and compared him with Ilaiyaraaja. “We don’t see many music directors work with the ‘story sense’. After Ilaiyaraaja, Anirudh is quite abled. At a young age, he displays the same quality I saw in the maestro when he was young,” he said.

The Superstar also revealed how Darbar got materialised. “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta,” added Rajinikanth.

It might have been an audio launch, but it did not stop there. Rajinikanth hinted at his entry into politics. “Balachander sir believed in me and launched me in cinema. His faith in me didn’t go waste. Likewise, I want you all to trust me and I won’t disappoint you. The world just needs love to live peacefully, and everyone should keep that in mind,” stated Rajinikanth.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss confessed that he is the biggest fan of Superstar. “It feels so good. I prefer that I sit alongside the fans and enjoy the event rather than speaking on the stage,” he said, adding, “Darbar will show a different Rajinikanth that the audience hasn’t seen in the past two decades.”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who plays the antagonist in Darbar, said Rajinikanth is like a God to him. “The kind of influence that Rajinikanth has on us is simply amazing. He is there in every one of us!”

Nivetha Thomas, who will be seen as Rajinikanth’s daughter in Darbar, said she believes that God’s presence is with the Superstar. “Rajini sir always has a smiling face,” she added.

The highlight of the day was Raghava Lawrence’s speech. He said, “In Darbar, Rajinikanth looks like he is 25 and not 70. Darbar will exceed the expectations of Superstar fans and will be talked about like Baashha. Anirudh’s music makes one dance with the fans and is a perfect setting for the FDFS.”

Comedian Vivekh said Rajinikanth looks more stylish than ever in Darbar. He went on to compare his looks in the film with Moondru Mugam. “Rajinikanth is the only Superstar, like Amitabh Bachchan often says,” he noted.

The music director of Darbar spoke in length about his admiration for Rajinikanth. “I am a proud Thalaivar fan and a hardcore Superstar veriyan,” he concluded.

The evening also saw Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B present songs from the film.

Also Read | Darbar audio launch: Highlights

Set in Mumbai, Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years. In an interview with a popular Tamil magazine, AR Murugadoss had revealed that Darbar doesn’t deal with politics. “Rajini sir’s character will be similar to Alex Pandian, the role played by him in Moondru Mugam. Rajini sir himself told that he hasn’t done a film with the screenplay format of Darbar in his career,” he added.

Darbar is scheduled for a Pongal release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd