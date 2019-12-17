Rajinikanth: I don’t know why they call me Superstar

Rajinikanth greets the media at the trailer launch event of Darbar in Mumbai (Express photo: Varinder Chawla). Rajinikanth greets the media at the trailer launch event of Darbar in Mumbai (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar launched the trailer of the AR Murugadoss directorial on Monday evening in Mumbai. At the event, Superstar Rajinikanth talked about the cop drama and his dream role among other things.

Stating that he likes playing ‘easy-going roles,’ Rajinikanth said, “Actually, I don’t like doing a cop role because it has too much responsibility attached to it. I like playing easy-going roles. But AR Murugadoss came with a very different story. It is not a regular cop character. It is very different. His visualisation and imagination are very different.”

Thalaivar, as he is called by his fans, also revealed his dream role during the trailer launch.

“I have explored every genre. I have done 160 films. I have been around for 40-45 years. Still, I would like to play a transgender person on screen,” Rajinikanth said.

Having spent so many years in front of the camera and entertained fans for decades, Rajini opined that nothing has changed in him as an artiste over time.

“Frankly, I don’t think I have evolved. Maybe I used to be shy and nervous when I started, but otherwise, I think it all depends on the director. I am a director’s actor. Acting is about reacting to given situations. More than that, I don’t think I have changed,” the Darbar actor said.

When asked how the tag of ‘Superstar’ got attached to him, the actor reminisced about the 80s.

Also read | Darbar trailer: Rajinikanth is a sight to behold

“It was forty years ago. I think in the early 80s when I saw one of my films, not at its premiere, but in a theater. When the credits rolled, it read ‘Superstar Rajinikanth’. I immediately called the producer and asked him how he can put it up like that, without even asking me. I was embarrassed. I never thought I would be called a superstar. I feel that way even now. I don’t know why they call me Superstar,” he said.

As the event was about to conclude, Rajinikanth said that he wanted to speak a few words about his co-star Suniel Shetty. The Superstar then proceeded to shower Suniel with praise.

Read the news in Tamil

“I want to say a few words about Suniel Shetty. He was coming in front of the camera after four years. His father was unwell, and Suniel gave up everything to take care of his father. Let me tell you a secret. We have a one to one fight sequence at the end of the film, and you will see how Suniel is so impeccable. He is smooth in front of the camera,” Rajini signed off.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Darbar will release in January 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd