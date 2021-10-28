Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Updated: October 28, 2021 9:43:55 pm
Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday.
“It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,” the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed said.
Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, says the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ONK6w0icrt
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-