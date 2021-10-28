scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Rajinikanth was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the recently held 67th edition of the National Film Awards.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: October 28, 2021 9:43:55 pm
Rajinikanth was last seen in 2020 film Darbar.

Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday.

“It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,” the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed said.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

