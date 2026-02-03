Rajinikanth honours sanitation worker with gold chain for returning bag full of gold jewellery

Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a sanitation worker, who gained appreciation after she returned a bag full of jewellery that she found during her cleaning shift.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 3, 2026
RajinikanthRajinikanth honours sanitation worker.
Rajinikanth’s generosity isn’t limited to his on-screen performances. The actor recently showed his golden heart to a sanitation worker, Padma, by gifting her a gold chain. Padma recently gained appreciation from across Tamil Nadu after she returned a bag full of jewellery that she found during her cleaning shift. She soon went viral for her honest gesture.

Later, Rajinikanth called her to meet him and honoured her with a gold chain and a shawl. Photos of Rajinikanth presenting the gold chain to the sanitation worker have gone viral on social media. A fan shared the photos and wrote, “Superstar #Rajinikanth personally called Padmaa and presented her with a gold chain.. ⭐ She is a frontline worker who recovered 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery lying on the road and handed it over to its owner.. 👏” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had also honoured her with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for showing integrity and honesty.

Padma was cleaning the streets on January 11 in Chennai’s T Nagar when she found a bag lying beneath garbage. She opened it and discovered old ornaments inside the bag. She immediately contacted senior officials in the department and reported the matter to a nearby police station. The police later confirmed that the jewellery was real gold and returned it to the rightful owner.

This is not a lone incident when Rajinikanth has shown generosity. Earlier, as per reports, he had honoured his Madurai fan, Rajini Sekar. Rajini Sekar runs a small eatery selling parottas in the city and sells them at Rs 5 per piece to help feed the poor. It is reported that the actor met the fan and also gifted him and his family a gold chain as a token of appreciation.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The first film in the franchise was a massive hit at the box office.

