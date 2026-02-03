Rajinikanth honours sanitation worker with gold chain for returning bag full of gold jewellery

Rajinikanth’s generosity isn’t limited to his on-screen performances. The actor recently showed his golden heart to a sanitation worker, Padma, by gifting her a gold chain. Padma recently gained appreciation from across Tamil Nadu after she returned a bag full of jewellery that she found during her cleaning shift. She soon went viral for her honest gesture.

Later, Rajinikanth called her to meet him and honoured her with a gold chain and a shawl. Photos of Rajinikanth presenting the gold chain to the sanitation worker have gone viral on social media. A fan shared the photos and wrote, “Superstar #Rajinikanth personally called Padmaa and presented her with a gold chain.. ⭐ She is a frontline worker who recovered 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery lying on the road and handed it over to its owner.. 👏” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had also honoured her with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for showing integrity and honesty.