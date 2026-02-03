Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rajinikanth honours sanitation worker with gold chain for returning bag full of gold jewellery
Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a sanitation worker, who gained appreciation after she returned a bag full of jewellery that she found during her cleaning shift.
Rajinikanth’s generosity isn’t limited to his on-screen performances. The actor recently showed his golden heart to a sanitation worker, Padma, by gifting her a gold chain. Padma recently gained appreciation from across Tamil Nadu after she returned a bag full of jewellery that she found during her cleaning shift. She soon went viral for her honest gesture.
Later, Rajinikanth called her to meet him and honoured her with a gold chain and a shawl. Photos of Rajinikanth presenting the gold chain to the sanitation worker have gone viral on social media. A fan shared the photos and wrote, “Superstar #Rajinikanth personally called Padmaa and presented her with a gold chain.. ⭐ She is a frontline worker who recovered 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery lying on the road and handed it over to its owner.. 👏” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had also honoured her with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for showing integrity and honesty.
Padma was cleaning the streets on January 11 in Chennai’s T Nagar when she found a bag lying beneath garbage. She opened it and discovered old ornaments inside the bag. She immediately contacted senior officials in the department and reported the matter to a nearby police station. The police later confirmed that the jewellery was real gold and returned it to the rightful owner.
This is not a lone incident when Rajinikanth has shown generosity. Earlier, as per reports, he had honoured his Madurai fan, Rajini Sekar. Rajini Sekar runs a small eatery selling parottas in the city and sells them at Rs 5 per piece to help feed the poor. It is reported that the actor met the fan and also gifted him and his family a gold chain as a token of appreciation.
On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The first film in the franchise was a massive hit at the box office.
