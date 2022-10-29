Rajinikanth honours Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty at his residence. See pics

Rajinikanth can’t stop gushing about Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Earlier, in a tweet, the Superstar heaped praise on the Kannada film by calling it “a masterpiece in Indian cinema.” Now, he has invited Kantara writer-director-star Rishab Shetty to his residence and honoured him. Rishab Shetty took to Twitter to share pictures of their meeting.

Recalling Rajinikanth’s one-liner from the film Baashha (1995), “Naan our thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maadhuri (If I say it once, it equals hundred times)”, Rishab Shetty captioned the tweet, “If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation of our Kantara film (sic).”

Earlier, Rajinikanth tweeted, “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema (sic).”

Although Rajinikanth often appreciates good cinema on social media platforms, going by his meeting with Rishab, it is clear that he seems to have taken a special interest in the film.

Meanwhile, the Superstar is also in the news for meeting Lyca Productions chairman Subhaskaran. Reports claim that Rajinikanth and the production house have entered a two-film deal. One of the two projects is rumoured to be with director Mani Ratnam. The two projects will be officially announced in the first week of November.