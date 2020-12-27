scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Top news

Nothing alarming in Rajinikanth’s reports, says hospital

Rajinikanth will be evaluated by a team of doctors this afternoon, who will then decide when to discharge the actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 10:46:10 am
Rajinikanth healthActor-turned politician Rajinikanth is currently admitted in Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: Express Archives)

The decision to discharge Superstar Rajinikanth will be taken on Sunday afternoon after he has been evaluated.

According to the latest health bulletin about the actor issued by Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital, there is “nothing alarming” in the reports. The Annaatthe star will be evaluated by a team of doctors, who will then decide when to discharge him.

The full statement by the hospital reads, “All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Actor Rajinikanth is stable

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, following ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations’.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor had been busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad since December 14. Four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Following which Rajinikanth also took the Covid-19 test on December 22 and tested negative. The actor, who turned 70 on December 12, however decided to isolate himself and was under observation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

salman khan birthday
Salman Khan turns 55: Rare pictures of Dabangg Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement