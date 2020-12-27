Nothing alarming in Rajinikanth’s reports, says hospital

The decision to discharge Superstar Rajinikanth will be taken on Sunday afternoon after he has been evaluated.

According to the latest health bulletin about the actor issued by Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital, there is “nothing alarming” in the reports. The Annaatthe star will be evaluated by a team of doctors, who will then decide when to discharge him.

The full statement by the hospital reads, “All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge.”

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, following ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations’.

The actor had been busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad since December 14. Four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Following which Rajinikanth also took the Covid-19 test on December 22 and tested negative. The actor, who turned 70 on December 12, however decided to isolate himself and was under observation.