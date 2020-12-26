Rajinikanth’s health ‘progressing well’, advised complete rest

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, is “progressing well” as per Apollo Hospital’s official statement on Saturday.

Though Rajinikanth’s blood pressure is still on the higher side, it is better than before. The doctors treating him have conducted a few more tests and the reports for those will come by Saturday evening.

The full statement from the hospital read, “Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening. His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will be continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening.”

The 70-year-old actor was shooting for his film Annaatthe in Hyderabad since December 14. Earlier this week, four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus. Following the crew members’ diagnosis, Rajinikanth took the COVID-19 test on December 22 and his result came negative.