Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

Rajinikanth heads to US for a general health check-up: Reports

Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai International Airport with his wife Latha Rajinikanth on Friday. The actor is heading to the US for a general health check-up.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2021 12:44:10 pm
RajinikanthRajinikanth was seen at Chennai International airport on Friday. (Photo: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth is headed to the US for a regular health check up, as per India Today. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were spotted at the Chennai International airport on Friday. Some photos and videos of Thalaiva have gone viral on social media platforms.

As per reports, Rajinikanth is heading to the US to get his general health check-up done. The couple is expected to spend the next few weeks there as he will undergo a few tests. The Darbar actor is expected to return to India on July 8.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe. Rajinikanth shot non-stop for 35 days to complete his portions in the film, which was delayed for about a year. In December 2020, the shooting came to an abrupt halt when many crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

ALSO READ |When Rajinikanth told Meena on Annaatthe sets that he was disappointed in her

Annaatthe, directed and written by Siva, also stars Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. It is slated to be released on November 4 this year.

In May, Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai to extend his support to the state’s effort to battle the second wave of coronavirus. The superstar also contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “I request people to follow all the safety guidelines laid down by the government. Only then we will be able to defeat the coronavirus pandemic,” Rajinikanth told reporters after meeting the chief minister.

