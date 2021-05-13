Rajinikanth gets his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, see photo

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday took his second dose of vaccination at a private hospital in Chennai. “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together (sic),” tweeted Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, while sharing a picture.

In the picture, we could see the 70-year-old superstar getting the jab from medical staff, who is fully dressed in a PPE kit. He is accompanied by Soundarya.

It is worth noting Rajinikanth’s colleagues like Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal shared the news about their first shot of vaccination with their fans on social media, to remove the hesitation among the public over the safety of the vaccination. However, Rajinikanth took his first jab of Covidsheild without fanfare and later took off to Hyderabad to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Annaatthe.

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Last December, the outbreak of Covid-19 on the sets of Annaatthe had put Rajinikanth under a lot of stress. Even though he had tested negative, he was under medical care for blood pressure issues. After a few days of hospitalization, Rajinikanth returned to his home in Chennai along with his daughter Aishwarya. He was advised complete bed rest by his doctors. The health scare even ended his long-nurtured ambition of taking a plunge into electoral politics.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will start dubbing for Annaatthe soon in Chennai. Written and directed by Siva, the film is expected to open in cinemas for Deepavali this year.