Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan gets an AI makeover, teaser of reimagined version released. Watch

When Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan released in 2014, it failed to perform well at the box office.

Back in 2014, Soundarya Rajinikanth made her directorial debut with the animated period drama Kochadaiiyaan, marking India’s first photorealistic motion capture film. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, R. Sarathkumar, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jackie Shroff, Nassar, Shobana and Rukmini Vijayakumar, featured characters modelled closely on the appearance and likeness of their respective actors. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and drew considerable criticism. Reviewers often compared it unfavourably to other motion capture-heavy films, particularly Avatar (2009), and highlighted discrepancies in the animation.

Now, as AI slowly but steadily transforms the filmmaking landscape, the makers are revisiting the film with a reimagined version. The teaser for the updated Kochadaiiyaan was released today by the production house Eros. The 48-second teaser showcases Rajinikanth reprising the dual roles he played in the original, storming his enemies on the battlefield with enhanced visuals and more realistic imagery. Deepika Padukone also makes a brief appearance.