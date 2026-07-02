Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 locks release date: Sun Pictures drops explosive new teaser, watch

Jailer 2 release date: Three years after delivering 2023’s biggest Tamil hit, superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar have reunited for the sequel to their actioner Jailer, which they’ve already wrapped up. After months of speculation and anticipation, production house Sun Pictures on Thursday finally announced the release date of Jailer 2.

When is Jailer 2 releasing?

After teasing “something special” related to Jailer 2 is coming the fans’ way at 6 pm throughout the day on social media, Sun Pictures finally shared a release date announcement video on YouTube. The video, which lasts for under a minute, shows Rajinikanth exiting a black luxury car at the start and then posing in the middle of a runway towards the end. However, the camera stays at a distance, making fans of the Tamil superstar wait for a few more days before they can unveil Rajinikanth’s first look from the film.