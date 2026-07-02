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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 locks release date: Sun Pictures drops explosive new teaser, watch
Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's Jailer, which emerged as not only the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023, but also the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
Jailer 2 release date: Three years after delivering 2023’s biggest Tamil hit, superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar have reunited for the sequel to their actioner Jailer, which they’ve already wrapped up. After months of speculation and anticipation, production house Sun Pictures on Thursday finally announced the release date of Jailer 2.
When is Jailer 2 releasing?
After teasing “something special” related to Jailer 2 is coming the fans’ way at 6 pm throughout the day on social media, Sun Pictures finally shared a release date announcement video on YouTube. The video, which lasts for under a minute, shows Rajinikanth exiting a black luxury car at the start and then posing in the middle of a runway towards the end. However, the camera stays at a distance, making fans of the Tamil superstar wait for a few more days before they can unveil Rajinikanth’s first look from the film.
At the end of the video, it’s announced that Jailer 2 is slated to release in cinemas on October 15 this year. Thus, it’ll come out just five days before the occasion of Dussehra, a hot favourite release window in India, particularly in the South. It’s also hitting screens a day before the release of Aditya Nimbalkar’s Bollywood action thriller Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, Rajinikanth’s co-star from Siva’s 2021 Tamil hit Annaatthe. The film marks the first theatrical release produced by Rao and wife Patralekhaa’s production house Kampa Films.
The release of Jailer 2 is also sandwiched between two long-awaited Hindi releases. While it comes out a couple of weeks after Abhisek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, it’ll be followed by the release of part 1 of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, which is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on October 30, just a couple of weeks after Jailer 2.
More about Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is the sequel to Jailer, which emerged as not only the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023, but also the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, amassing around Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office. Rajinikanth played a retired jailer chasing an idol smuggler who’s threatening his family.
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Ramya Krishnan will reprise her role of Rajinikanth’s wife. Yogi Babu will also reprise his role, while the new additions to the star cast include SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Jatin Sarna. The first part also stood out for its A-list cameos from Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. The sequel is expected to have cameos from not only Mohanlal, but also Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.
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