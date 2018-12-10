Rajinikanth film 2.0 crosses Rs 600 crore mark

Rajinikanth’s latest film 2.0 has crossed the benchmark of Rs 600 crore within 11 days of its release. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the worldwide collection of 2.0 stands at Rs 620 crore.

By earning Rs 620 crore worldwide, the film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide business of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat, which had released earlier this year. Padmaavat had earned Rs 560 crore worldwide. 2.0 also became the third Indian movie to cross 5 million dollars at the US box office, after Padmaavat and Sanju.

The makers are now awaiting the release of 2.0 in China.

A statement from 2.0 producers Lyca Productions read, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.

#2Point0 with a WW Gross of ₹ 620 Crs goes past #Padmaavat ‘s WW Gross of ₹ 560 Crs to become 2018’s No.1 Indian Movie at the WW Box Office (Non-China)..

#2Point0 WW BO – 11 Days:#India : Nett – ₹ 365 Crs Gross – ₹ 455 Crs Final Gross – ₹ 485 Crs (With 3D) Overseas : Gross – ₹ 135 Crs Total – ₹ 620 Crs

In 2018, #2Point0 is the 3rd Indian movie to cross $5 Million at the #USA Box Office..

The other two are #Padmaavat and #Sanju

HY Media have ongoing collaborations with major Hollywood studios such as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

2.0, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, is the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema. Dubbed and subtitled version of 2.0 is slated to release in China in 10,000 theaters with 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019, the widest 3D release for any foreign film in history.

Lyca Productions recognises China as a major film market and looks forward to building a long and fruitful relationship with HY Media.”

Also starring Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role, 2.0 was released in three languages in India – Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Despite new releases, 2.0 continues to shatter records and mint money at the box office.