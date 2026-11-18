Superstar Rajinikanth certainly made the most of his family time in Greece as he attended Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran’s destination wedding. The actor’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, recently offered fans a rare glimpse into their family vacation by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.

The photographs show Rajinikanth spending quality time with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and his four grandchildren.

Rajinikanth’s family vacation in Greece

In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen holding his wife Latha’s hand while walking alongside his grandchildren. The family can be seen smiling as they enjoy their time together. The photograph also features his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.