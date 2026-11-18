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Superstar Rajinikanth certainly made the most of his family time in Greece as he attended Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran’s destination wedding. The actor’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, recently offered fans a rare glimpse into their family vacation by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.
The photographs show Rajinikanth spending quality time with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and his four grandchildren.
Rajinikanth’s family vacation in Greece
In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen holding his wife Latha’s hand while walking alongside his grandchildren. The family can be seen smiling as they enjoy their time together. The photograph also features his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.
See Rajinikanth’s family photos here:
View this post on Instagram
Thalaivar #Rajinikanth with his grandsons Yatra & Linga & his daughter Aishwarya https://t.co/mDBqbYp05M
— Shakthi (@shakthispeaks) November 15, 2026
Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, shares two sons, Yatra and Linga, with her former husband, actor Dhanush. His younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, also has two sons. She welcomed her elder son, Ved Krishna, with her former husband, industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, and her younger son, Veer, with her husband, actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.
Sharing the pictures on Tuesday, Soundarya wrote, “What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.”
The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities. Actor Raashii Khanna commented, “How cute!” Several social media users also showered love on the family, with one fan writing, “He won in life! What a beautiful family!”
Rajinikanth attended Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding in Greece
Rajinikanth and his family travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of his nephew, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. A video of the superstar dancing to Anirudh’s popular track “Manasilaayo” from Vettaiyan also went viral on social media. The newlyweds were seen cheering him on as he enjoyed the moment.
தலைவர் லேட்டஸ்ட் 🤘❤️
#Rajinikanth #Thalaivar https://t.co/nOcC9Grb6o
— விருதை மணி (@Manikandanchi11) November 9, 2026
Mr. Aura ! #Superstar #RajinikanthStory continues below this ad
#Jailer2 #Dharman #Thalaivar 🤘 https://t.co/xi9K90IO1v
— Rajini✰Followers (@RajiniFollowers) November 18, 2026
Rajinikanth’s upcoming film
Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, among others. He will next be seen in the action thriller Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film also stars Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu. It is scheduled to release in 2027.