Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, advised complete bed rest

Actor Rajinikanth has been discharged from Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. According to a medical bulletin, the decision was taken due to the Tamil superstar’s improved medical condition.

Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the hospital following ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations’, has been advised complete bed rest for a week and minimal physical activity.

The full medical bulletin read, “Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today. In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure along with minimal physical activity. He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19.”

Rajinikanth began shooting for his Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad on December 14. Earlier this week, four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus. Following the crew members’ diagnosis, Rajinikanth took the COVID-19 test on December 22 and his result came negative. However, following ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations,’ he had to be hospitalised on Friday.