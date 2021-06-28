Rajinikanth’s medical check-up went very well: Vairamuthu

Lyricist Vairamuthu on Sunday took to Twitter to share the summary of his recent phone conversation with Superstar Rajinikanth.

“Rajini had called me from America. I was happy to know from him that his medical check-up went very well. He sounded confident and healthy. I am sharing this for the benefit of his (Rajinikanth’s) fans,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

A few weeks ago, Rajinikanth had left for America to undergo his regular health check-up. Last week, he was spotted coming out of Mayo Clinic along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

Before heading to the US, Rajinikanth received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination in Chennai.

Last month, Rajinikanth completed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. The production of the film was delayed by over a year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last December, the shooting came to an abrupt halt after many crew members tested positive for coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalization.

Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad before he cancelled the remainder of his shooting schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest.

After recovering, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The 70-year-old superstar shot non-stop for 35 days in the safe confines of a bio-bubble to complete the final leg of the shoot without further delay. The post-production work on the film is going on, and it is expected to open in theatres during the Deepavali holiday.

Written and directed by Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.