Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Darbar audio launch: Highlights

The audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth's film Darbar was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: December 8, 2019 12:51:12 am
Darbar audio Darbar audio launch live: Rajinikanth film Darbar will release on Pongal.

The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s film Darbar was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar marks Anirudh’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta, which released earlier this year.

On November 27, the makers of Darbar had shared Thalaivar’s introduction song from Darbar titled “Chumma Kizhi”. Crooned by iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song celebrated everything Rajinikanth.

Darbar makers had also shared a motion poster from the film which showed Rajinikanth in an action avatar. He seems to be a cop who plays fast and loose with rules to keep criminals in check. However, not much has been revealed about his character or the plot of the film.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Darbar will also star Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas among others in supporting roles.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Darbar audio launch

Highlights

    23:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Watch: Darbar audio launched
    23:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on success

    "The time, the period, the opportunity, the situation and the people around me are the reasons for my success," says Rajinikanth.

    22:54 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Listen to Darbar songs
    22:54 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'Darbar is a better album than Petta'

    "Most music directors don't have story sense. Ilaiyaraaja has story sense. Anirudh has developed that quality in this early stage of his career. Darbar is a better album than Petta," says Rajinikanth.

    22:50 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on Nayanthara

    "Chandramukhi was her second film. Now, she has done over 100 films, but she is more beautiful now," says Rajinikanth. The Superstar heaps praise on Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty.

    22:46 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'Darbar will be a feast for everyone'

    'I really liked Ramana and I asked AR Murugadoss if he has a story for me. I was doing Sivaji at that time and he was busy with Ghajini Hindi remake. Later after doing Lingaa, I decided not to do roles that are younger. Karthik Subbaraj showed a younger me and it worked. After seeing that, Murugadoss came up with a script in just one week. Darbar will be a feast for everyone,' says Rajinikanth.

    22:36 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Listen to Villain Theme from Darbar

    22:28 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Listen to Darbar song "Tharam Maar"

    22:25 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    AR Murugadoss introduces his assistants
    22:01 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'I am a proud Thalaivar fan'

    "I am a proud Thalaivar fan and a hardcore thalaivar veriyan," says Darbar music director Anirudh Ravichander.

    21:42 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Shankar on Rajinikanth

    "There isn't a day I dont think of Rajini sir when I go for a shoot," Indian 2 director Shankar.

    21:21 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Suniel Shetty on Rajinikanth

    "All of us have little bit of Rajini sir in us," says Suniel Shetty.

    21:11 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'Rajinikanth is the only superstar'

    "Look at the Darbar posters. He looks more stylish than Moondru Mugam times. Even Amitabh Bachchan says he is not the superstar and says Rajinikanth is the only superstar," says Vivekh.

    20:46 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Listen to Darbar song "Thani Vazhi"

    20:39 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Darbar song "Thani Vazhi" unveiled

    Yogi Babu and Anirudh Ravichander perform Darbar song "Thani Vazhi".

    20:31 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'Rajinikanth taught me a lot of things'

    "Rajinikanth taught me a lot of things during Darbar. I have a small role. It was a great experience acting with him," says Yogi Babu.

    20:29 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Yogi Babu on stage

    "Thank you for making me sit with all the legends. We used to fight for Rs 4 ticket to watch Baasha in theater and now I am here," says Yogi Babu.

    20:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Arjun Vijay on Rajinikanth

    "Which ever place we go, we will tell proudly that our superstar is from Tamil Nadu," says Arjun Vijay.

    20:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'God is surrounding Rajinikanth'

    "I am so happy to act in this film. I never dreamt of acting with Rajini sir," says Nivetha Thomas. She adds, "God is surrounding Rajinikanth sir and protecting him."

    20:11 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Vivek on Darbar songs

    "I wrote Chumma Kizhi to tell everyone what is Rajini-ism," says Darbar lyricist Vivek. He also reveals there is a song for the transgender community in Darbar.

    20:08 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Stunt choreographers heap praise on Rajinikanth

    "Rajini sir has not used a dupe or body double for even a single shot. He has performed the stunts himself," says stunt choreographers Ram-Laxman.

    19:37 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    19:36 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Anirudh on Darbar

    "Composing music for a Thalaivar film has been my dream and it has happened for the second time. Thanks to AR Murugadoss sir for believing in me," says Darbar music director Anirudh Ravichander.

    19:27 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Daughters lend support to Rajinikanth

    Superstar Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya Rajnikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush grace Darbar audio launch.

    19:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Subaskaran thanks Darbar team

    Darbar producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions thanks the team for making the film. He also thanks the audience for their support.

    19:16 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    'I am a bigger Thalaivar fan than all of you'

    "I want to sit with them (Rajinikanth fans). I do not want to be here on the stage. I am a bigger Thalaivar fan than all of you," says Darbar director AR Murugadoss.

    19:08 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Suniel Shetty on Darbar

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will be seen in a negative role in Darbar, says it is an absolute honour to work with legends.

    19:05 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Santosh Sivan on stage

    Cinematographer Santosh Sivan kicks off the proceedings at Darbar audio launch.

    18:56 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    18:34 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Nivetha Thomas looks pretty

    Nivetha Thomas puts her best fashion foot forward for Darbar audio launch.

    18:24 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Vivek arrives for event

    Lyricist Vivek descends at Darbar audio launch.

    18:02 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Aadhav is here!

    Actor Aadhav Kannadhasan arrives for Darbar audio launch.

    17:38 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Darbar audio launch set to begin
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The grand and glittering #DarbarAudioLaunch stage 😎👌

    A post shared by Kaushik Lm (@kaushiklm) on

    The stage is set for Darbar audio launch.

    17:20 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Vivek–Mervin are here!

    Music directors Mervin Solomon and Vivek Siva arrive for Darbar audio launch.

    17:14 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Fans arrive at Darbar audio launch

    Superstar Rajinikanth fans make a beeline for Darbar audio launch.

    Prateik Babbar will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time. He will play the antagonist in Darbar. “It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," the actor said in a statement.

    Suniel Shetty, who made his debut in the Tamil film industry with 2001 film 12B, will also be seen playing the main antagonist in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

    Darbar is Murugadoss’ first collaboration with Rajinikanth, and it will feature the Superstar as a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years.

    Darbar, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is set to release on Pongal.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd