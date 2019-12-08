Darbar audio launch: Highlights

The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s film Darbar was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar marks Anirudh’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta, which released earlier this year.
On November 27, the makers of Darbar had shared Thalaivar’s introduction song from Darbar titled “Chumma Kizhi”. Crooned by iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song celebrated everything Rajinikanth.
Darbar makers had also shared a motion poster from the film which showed Rajinikanth in an action avatar. He seems to be a cop who plays fast and loose with rules to keep criminals in check. However, not much has been revealed about his character or the plot of the film.
Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Darbar will also star Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas among others in supporting roles.
Highlights
"The time, the period, the opportunity, the situation and the people around me are the reasons for my success," says Rajinikanth.
"Most music directors don't have story sense. Ilaiyaraaja has story sense. Anirudh has developed that quality in this early stage of his career. Darbar is a better album than Petta," says Rajinikanth.
"Chandramukhi was her second film. Now, she has done over 100 films, but she is more beautiful now," says Rajinikanth. The Superstar heaps praise on Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty.
'I really liked Ramana and I asked AR Murugadoss if he has a story for me. I was doing Sivaji at that time and he was busy with Ghajini Hindi remake. Later after doing Lingaa, I decided not to do roles that are younger. Karthik Subbaraj showed a younger me and it worked. After seeing that, Murugadoss came up with a script in just one week. Darbar will be a feast for everyone,' says Rajinikanth.
"I am a proud Thalaivar fan and a hardcore thalaivar veriyan," says Darbar music director Anirudh Ravichander.
"There isn't a day I dont think of Rajini sir when I go for a shoot," Indian 2 director Shankar.
"All of us have little bit of Rajini sir in us," says Suniel Shetty.
"Look at the Darbar posters. He looks more stylish than Moondru Mugam times. Even Amitabh Bachchan says he is not the superstar and says Rajinikanth is the only superstar," says Vivekh.
Yogi Babu and Anirudh Ravichander perform Darbar song "Thani Vazhi".
"Rajinikanth taught me a lot of things during Darbar. I have a small role. It was a great experience acting with him," says Yogi Babu.
"Thank you for making me sit with all the legends. We used to fight for Rs 4 ticket to watch Baasha in theater and now I am here," says Yogi Babu.
"Which ever place we go, we will tell proudly that our superstar is from Tamil Nadu," says Arjun Vijay.
"I am so happy to act in this film. I never dreamt of acting with Rajini sir," says Nivetha Thomas. She adds, "God is surrounding Rajinikanth sir and protecting him."
"I wrote Chumma Kizhi to tell everyone what is Rajini-ism," says Darbar lyricist Vivek. He also reveals there is a song for the transgender community in Darbar.
"Rajini sir has not used a dupe or body double for even a single shot. He has performed the stunts himself," says stunt choreographers Ram-Laxman.
"Composing music for a Thalaivar film has been my dream and it has happened for the second time. Thanks to AR Murugadoss sir for believing in me," says Darbar music director Anirudh Ravichander.
Superstar Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya Rajnikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush grace Darbar audio launch.
Darbar producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions thanks the team for making the film. He also thanks the audience for their support.
"I want to sit with them (Rajinikanth fans). I do not want to be here on the stage. I am a bigger Thalaivar fan than all of you," says Darbar director AR Murugadoss.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will be seen in a negative role in Darbar, says it is an absolute honour to work with legends.
Cinematographer Santosh Sivan kicks off the proceedings at Darbar audio launch.
Nivetha Thomas puts her best fashion foot forward for Darbar audio launch.
Lyricist Vivek descends at Darbar audio launch.
Actor Aadhav Kannadhasan arrives for Darbar audio launch.
The stage is set for Darbar audio launch.
Music directors Mervin Solomon and Vivek Siva arrive for Darbar audio launch.
Superstar Rajinikanth fans make a beeline for Darbar audio launch.