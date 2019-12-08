Darbar audio launch: Highlights

Darbar audio launch live: Rajinikanth film Darbar will release on Pongal. Darbar audio launch live: Rajinikanth film Darbar will release on Pongal.

The audio launch of Rajinikanth’s film Darbar was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar marks Anirudh’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta, which released earlier this year.

On November 27, the makers of Darbar had shared Thalaivar’s introduction song from Darbar titled “Chumma Kizhi”. Crooned by iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song celebrated everything Rajinikanth.

Darbar makers had also shared a motion poster from the film which showed Rajinikanth in an action avatar. He seems to be a cop who plays fast and loose with rules to keep criminals in check. However, not much has been revealed about his character or the plot of the film.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Darbar will also star Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas among others in supporting roles.