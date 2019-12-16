When Amitabh Bachchan advised Rajinikanth not to enter politics

Rajinikanth said Amitabh Bachchan inspires him, at Darbar trailer launch in Mumbai. Rajinikanth said Amitabh Bachchan inspires him, at Darbar trailer launch in Mumbai.

The trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar was held today in Mumbai. During the event, Thalaivar opened up about his friend and inspiration, Amitabh Bachchan.

“Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how Amitabh Bachchan is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship. He loves me. We were once in Tamil Nadu, and he told me that after 60 we must be very careful. These are the three things to remember: 1. Exercise every day. 2. Be busy every day and get out of your house every day. 3. Don’t enter politics. I have learnt all this from Amitji, but I couldn’t follow his third advice because of circumstances,” Rajinikanth said.

When asked if he would like to star in the remake of an Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Superstar Rajinikanth picked R Balki directorial Shamitabh, also starring his son-in-law Dhanush.

Also read: Darbar trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. It features Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian, which came out in 1992. And his powerful performance as Alex Pandian in Moondru Mugam (1982) remains a favourite cop character.

Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah.

Darbar, which means a king’s court, is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The 167th film of Rajinikanth is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd