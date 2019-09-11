Darbar second look: Rajinikanth looks fierce in the latest poster

The second look of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is out. Here, Rajinikanth is seen pressing against an iron bar with a fierce expression. Since Rajini plays a cop in the film, it looks like he might be performing a grand action sequence here.

Advertising

Darbar producers Lyca Productions shared the look on Twitter with the caption, “THERImax 🔥 #DarbarSecondLook poster from team #DARBAR 👑”

Director A Murugadoss posted the look on Twitter and wrote, “Younger, smarter, wiser, tougher… Thalaivar in a never seen before Avatar #DarbarSecondLook…”

Earlier, the first look of the film was unveiled which featured Rajinikanth with elements of Mumbai and police. In Darbar, he will don the police officer’s uniform after more than 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian (1992).

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie whereas Santosh Sivan will serve as the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad will be editing the film.

Darbar will release on Pongal 2020.