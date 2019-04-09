Superstar Rajinikanth is back with Darbar, see first look

The first look of Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Darbar is out. The film is helmed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for directing hit films like Thuppakki, Ghajini and most recently Sarkar. This will be Murugadoss’ first project with Rajinikanth.

The makers of Darbar have also cast Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. This is Nayanthara and Rajinikanth’s fourth collaboration after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

Nayanthara was last seen in KM Sarjun’s horror film, Airaa, in which she played a double role.

Lyca Productions, which earlier bankrolled Rajinikanth’s 2.0, are producing Darbar as well. Lyca Productions, incidentally, entered into film production with one of AR Murugadoss’ films, Kaththi, in 2014.

Reports were doing rounds stating, among other things, that SJ Suryah (who appeared in Murugadoss’ 2017 film Spyder) had joined the film’s cast. Slamming false reports of the film’s casting, Rajinikanth’s publicist tweeted, “Dear Media Friends, The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast @RIAZtheboss.”

Rajinikanth will, reportedly, play the role of a cop in the film. It is all set to begin production this month. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Santhosh Sivan and composer Anirudh Ravichander will score the film. He also gave music for Rajinikanth’s Petta as well.