Rajinikanth dances to ‘Manasilaayo’ at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding. Watch

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. Photos and videos from the celebrations have since been circulating on social media, with one particular video catching everyone’s attention. It shows Superstar Rajinikanth dancing to ‘Manasilaayo’ from his film Vettaiyan alongside the newlyweds and members of the Maran family.

The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, including Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s maternal uncle, his wife Latha Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Superstar Rajinikanth dancing in Anirudh wedding 🕺🏻 https://t.co/jfB5KAU6Sn — ORCHESTRAL GURL 🐥 (@metroproposal) November 11, 2026

Anirudh announced the wedding on Instagram with a photograph of himself holding Kavya’s hand, with both captured mid-laugh. He captioned the post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11 https://t.co/pSdCxqRN2I — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 11, 2026

‘Manasilaayo’, a peppy dance number, was composed by Anirudh himself for Vettaiyan and became an instant hit upon its release. The video of Rajinikanth dancing to a song composed by his nephew at his wedding has drawn an outpouring of warmth from fans online.

Rajinikanth later appeared in additional photographs shared by Anirudh, standing alongside the couple, Latha and other family members.

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What Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wore

For the wedding, Anirudh wore an ivory embroidered traditional outfit, while Kavya opted for a blush-pink lehenga with intricate embellishments. The couple was seen holding hands and smiling as flower petals showered around them, with white and yellow floral arrangements forming the backdrop.

In another post, Anirudh shared pictures from the celebrations featuring a different set of outfits. Kavya was seen wearing an elegant brown ensemble with detailed embellishments and pearl work, while the composer chose a cream jacket featuring palm trees, ocean waves and a crescent moon, paired with a brown shirt and relaxed trousers.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran at their wedding celebrations in Greece (Photo: Anirudh Ravichander/ X) Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran at their wedding celebrations in Greece (Photo: Anirudh Ravichander/ X)

While the Greece ceremony was an intimate affair, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21 for the wider film industry, extended family and friends.

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The relationship

Anirudh and Kavya’s relationship had been the subject of speculation for over a year before the wedding was confirmed. Anirudh had addressed the rumours at the time, asking fans to wait for an official announcement. The confirmation finally came with the engagement on November 10 and the wedding on November 11.

The families share deep roots in Tamil Nadu’s entertainment and media ecosystem. Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and the nephew of Rajinikanth. His cousin Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her directorial debut with 3 (2012), which featured the viral hit ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ and helped launch Anirudh’s career.

His discography includes scores for some of the biggest Indian films of the past decade, spanning Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. His collaborations include films with Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, and many others. He has also composed for Vetri Maaran’s upcoming Arasan with Silambarasan.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, which owns Sun TV, Sun Pictures, multiple newspapers and the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. She has been the public face of the Sunrisers franchise at IPL auctions and matches and has been widely recognised for her passionate involvement with the team.