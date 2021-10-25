Rajinikanth dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke honour to ‘guru’ K Balachander: ‘When I was a bus conductor…’

Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at a ceremony to honour the winners of 67th National Film Awards at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The superstar received a standing ovation as he walked on stage to receive the honour from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. A video that had special messages for the actor from Mohanlal, Khushbu, Amitabh Bachchan and music director AR Rahman was also played ahead of the award. The actor’s family, wife Latha and son-in-law Dhanush were also present at the ceremony. Dhanush also received the National Award in the Best Actor category for Asuran.

In an emotional speech, Rajinikanth thanked people who played an important part in his life. “I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me,” Rajinikanth said.

Also Read | 67th National Film Awards: Highlights

Mentioning his humble beginnings and love for cinema, he said, “My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press, and all my fans. And, Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who have given me my life. Jai Hind!”

Speaking about Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan said in the video, “There are very few expressions left in the English dictionary to describe this phenomenon of Indian cinema. Rising from humble beginnings and to achieve what he has, by itself, beyond the extraordinary.”

Rajinikanth with Dhanush at 67th National Film awards ceremony. (Photo: PR handout) Rajinikanth with Dhanush at 67th National Film awards ceremony. (Photo: PR handout)

Mohanlal mentioned his ‘unique style and charisma’. “His mannerisms and trademark walk have been trend-setting and part of his superstardom,” Mohanlal said. Suresh Krissna, director of Baasha, spoke about how Rajinikanth remains a simple man at heart. “He (Rajinikanth), never even wanted a make-up van. He never even wanted extra help for him. He is there sitting with everyone and having tea with them. He will just sit on the chair, put a wet cloth on his eyes and sleep (on the sets),” he said.

“The most amazing thing I learned from him, Rajini sir, is how he transforms. You don’t even recognize him. But, once he puts on make-up and comes before the camera he just transforms like lighting,” AR Rahman said.

Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, he briefly met the media outside his residence in Poes Garden. He noted that he felt sad that he couldn’t celebrate this honour with K Balachander.

Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut at 67th National Film awards ceremony. (Photo: PR handout) Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut at 67th National Film awards ceremony. (Photo: PR handout)

“I am extremely happy to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest honour in Indian cinema. At this time, I feel sad that KB sir (Balachander) is not here with us,” adding that he never thought that he would receive this honour. The 70-year-old superstar also promised that he would talk about the award at length after the ceremony.

It was Balachander who launched Rajinikanth’s acting career and continued to play a huge role in nurturing and shaping his talent. Rajinikanth made his screen debut with a minor role in Apoorva Raagangal. And the rest, as they say, is history. Since 1975, he has remained a force to reckon with in Indian cinema. He has acted in more than 160 films so far in many languages. However, the bulk of his work remains in Tamil.

Rajinikanth is now waiting for the release of director Siva’s Annaatthe, which is set to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with the celebration of Deepavali.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is India’s highest award in the field of cinema, was presented on Monday along with the National Awards. Rajinikanth was present with his son-in-law Dhanush, who also received the Best Actor award for his performance in director Vetrimaaran’s 2019 crime drama Asuran.