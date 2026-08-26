‘Jailer 2 shooting over’: Rajinikanth confirms wrap, shares update on film with Kamal Haasan

Superstar Rajinikanth in the first look of his upcoming film Dharman, directed by Aswath Marimuthu.

Superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed that the shooting of Jailer 2 is complete, and that his next film Dharman is currently on the floors.

When reporters recently asked Rajinikanth about his schedule and whether he had signed any new projects, the actor kept his response brief. “Jailer 2 shooting over. Dharman shoot is going on. Kamal is producing the film. We are acting together in Red Giant. That’s it.”

Jailer 2, the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 blockbuster has been one of the most anticipated Tamil films in production. Nelson returns as director, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Much of the original cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Shivarajkumar, is back, with new additions including Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. With the shoot now wrapped, the film is in post-production, and is set to release on October 15.