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‘Jailer 2 shooting over’: Rajinikanth confirms wrap, shares update on film with Kamal Haasan
Superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed the apart from Jailer 2, Dharman, and his reunion with Kamal Haasan in a Red Giant Movies production, he has no new projects lined up.
Superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed that the shooting of Jailer 2 is complete, and that his next film Dharman is currently on the floors.
When reporters recently asked Rajinikanth about his schedule and whether he had signed any new projects, the actor kept his response brief. “Jailer 2 shooting over. Dharman shoot is going on. Kamal is producing the film. We are acting together in Red Giant. That’s it.”
Jailer 2, the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 blockbuster has been one of the most anticipated Tamil films in production. Nelson returns as director, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Much of the original cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Shivarajkumar, is back, with new additions including Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. With the shoot now wrapped, the film is in post-production, and is set to release on October 15.
Also Read – Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 locks release date: Sun Pictures drops explosive new teaser, watch
Rajinikanth’s next film Dharman is currently in its second shooting schedule. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who previously directed Dragon, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Red Giant. Rajinikanth is playing a doctor in the film, with Simran cast as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is once again composing the music, continuing his run as Rajinikanth’s go-to composer after Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2.
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The much awaited project of Rajinikanth and Kamal Hasaan, tentatively referred to as KH x RK, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
The reunion carries enormous weight in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the two defining stars of Tamil cinema for over four decades, appeared together in many films during the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Between 1975 and 1985, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appeared together in roughly 21 films across five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The list includes Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Aval Appadithan, Ninaithale Inikkum, Thappu Thalangal, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, and Thillu Mullu, among others. In some of these films they shared roughly equal screen time; in others, one led while the other appeared in a supporting or cameo capacity.
The last time they were both credited in the same film was Geraftaar (1985), a Hindi film directed by Prayag Raj that also starred Amitabh Bachchan. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi releases of that year, and stands as the only film to feature all three actors together. After that, their on-screen partnership ended, not dramatically, but definitively.
A promo video released in February this year showcased the two legends in a lively exchange, styled with Nelson’s trademark filmmaking energy and ending with a signature Rajinikanth moment.
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