Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2 wrap, to start KH x RK with Kamal Haasan in August

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has confirmed that the shooting of his highly anticipated film Jailer 2 has been completed. As reported by ANI, the superstar spoke to the media at Chennai airport and shared that the film is now in its final stages of post-production.

The actor also opened up about the film’s release date, adding that the production team will soon officially announce it. He said, “The shooting of the upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date.” Jailer 2 will follow the success of the previous film Jailer, which, according to Sacnilk, earned Rs 604 crore at the box office.