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Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2 wrap, to start KH x RK with Kamal Haasan in August
Rajinikanth spoke to the media at Chennai airport and shared that Jailer 2 is now in its final stages of post-production.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth has confirmed that the shooting of his highly anticipated film Jailer 2 has been completed. As reported by ANI, the superstar spoke to the media at Chennai airport and shared that the film is now in its final stages of post-production.
The actor also opened up about the film’s release date, adding that the production team will soon officially announce it. He said, “The shooting of the upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date.” Jailer 2 will follow the success of the previous film Jailer, which, according to Sacnilk, earned Rs 604 crore at the box office.
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Not just Jailer 2, Rajinikanth has another highly anticipated project in the pipeline with fellow industry icon Kamal Haasan. The project is tentatively referred to as KH x RK. Speaking to the media, Rajinikanth shared an update on KH x RK and revealed that the film’s shooting will begin in August 2026.
KH x RK is already creating a lot of buzz. The makers had earlier announced the project with a promo video that featured both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film will mark their on-screen collaboration after 47 years. They were last seen together on screen in the 1979 fantasy film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. The two legends have also starred together in several classic films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu, and Pathinaru Vayathinile.
The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth is also set to appear in Thalaivar 173, directed by Cibi Chakravarti and backed by Kamal Haasan.
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