Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Rajinikanth confirms attendance as chief guest at Puneeth Rajkumar’s Karnataka Ratna award ceremony

Puneeth Rajkumar, who died at the age of 46 last year, will be the ninth recipient of the Karnataka Ratna.

Rajinikanth with Puneeth RajkumarRajinikanth and Puneeth Rajkumar at an event. (Photo: Twitter/Puneeth Rajkumar)

Rajinikanth has been invited by the Karnataka Government for a programme at the Vidhana Soudha where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest civilian honour, on November 1. Rajinikanth confirmed his attendance in a notice.

Rajinikanth honours Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty at his residence. See pics

The letter, addressed to CM Basavaraj Bommmai read, “I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to you and and your government for the invitation extended to me to be the Chief Guest for the Karnataka Ratna award ceremony on November 1, on the grand steps of the monumental Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. With deep honour, I want to confirm my participation in this memorable event of NAMMA APPU, who continues to inspire us every single day. I want to inform you that my departure from Chennai is scheduled on 1st November at 2 pm and I shall be arriving in Bengaluru by 3 pm.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier told reporters, “We have invited Rajinikanth and we expect him to confirm. Junior NTR, who is familiar with Kannada, has accepted our invitation. We are also inviting Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekhar Kambar.”

“We have invited Dr Rajkumar’s family, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, poets, and writers. We are giving the Karnataka Ratna award considering the respect people have for Puneeth,” Bommai had said. Puneeth died on October 29 at the age of 46 last year. He will be the ninth recipient of Karnataka Ratna.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 10:44:52 am
