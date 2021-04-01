PM Modi, Kamal Haasan congratulate Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘He deserves it 100 per cent’

Rajinikanth is yet to react to the news. (Photo: Twitter/Soundarya Rajinikanth)

After it was announced that superstar Rajinikanth has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020, a number of important personalities, lead by prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to social media to congratulate him.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar was the one of the first people to wish Thalaivar as he shared the news. He tweeted, “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic. I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee.”

Super Star @rajinikanth to be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Government of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor and wrote on Twitter, “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him.”

Rajinikanth’s friend and colleague Kamal Haasan congratulated him on the honour and tweeted, “I am very pleased to know that the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest award, has been announced to Superstar and my dear friend Rajinikanth who proved that through screen appearance fans can be won. He deserves it 100%.”

The president of National Youth Council of India, Amar Prasad Reddy also wished the superstar in a tweet and wrote, “Super Star @rajinikanth to be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Government of India. Thalaivar Rocks. #Rajinikanth.”

MP and actor Manoj Tiwari shared a clip in which he sang praises of Rajinikanth while wishing the latter on his new achievement. “He has not only won hearts of the Tamil audience by acting in Tamil cinema, he is someone who has made a name for himself even in Bollywood by doing select work in Hindi cinema. This is wonderful news and I am very happy for him. Big congratulations to him and especially to his fans. I am thankful to the Indian government and the jury who chose Rajinikanth for this honour.” Mahesh Babu, Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Hrishikesh among others also wished Rajinikanth via Twitter.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award for the year 2019 had gone to Amitabh Bachchan.